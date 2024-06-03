Budget 2024: Mid-year check for SMEs in Singapore

Joining them are Mr Ang Yuit, president of the Association of SMEs, and Dr Ramesh Rajentheran of AI healthcare start-up MiyaHealth.

SMEs are broadly struggling this year due to trade tensions, disruption from artificial intelligence, and manpower challenges. Start-ups face a chilly ‘funding winter’.

Which part of the 2024 Budget package of support measures are useful to businesses in meeting the challenges? What more do our entrepreneurs wish for? And if the government has started thinking of Budget 2025, what do our SME guests hope to see included?

In a year marked by various disruptions, what is the hard question for businesses?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:40 Why it’s a challenging 2024 for SMEs so far

3:39 “Funding nuclear winter” for start-ups; coming at a bad time in region

6:28 On the idea of the Overseas Markets Immersion Programme

7:15 SkillsFuture could align workforce training with industry needs

13:32 Why corporate venture capital incentivised by the government could help support start-ups

19:50 Change is certain, firms with no long-term viability should face reality

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

