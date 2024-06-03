Budget 2024: Mid-year check for SMEs in Singapore

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
It is June, the mid-point of 2024. Join Krist Boo and her co-host Timothy Goh on Work Talk to hear how Singapore’s Budget 2024 measures are affecting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Joining them are Mr Ang Yuit, president of the Association of SMEs, and Dr Ramesh Rajentheran of AI healthcare start-up MiyaHealth.
SMEs are broadly struggling this year due to trade tensions, disruption from artificial intelligence, and manpower challenges. Start-ups face a chilly ‘funding winter’.
Which part of the 2024 Budget package of support measures are useful to businesses in meeting the challenges? What more do our entrepreneurs wish for? And if the government has started thinking of Budget 2025, what do our SME guests hope to see included?
In a year marked by various disruptions, what is the hard question for businesses?
This episode of WorkTalk is brought to you by the Ministry of Finance: https://www.mof.gov.sg/singaporebudget
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:40 Why it’s a challenging 2024 for SMEs so far
3:39 “Funding nuclear winter” for start-ups; coming at a bad time in region
6:28 On the idea of the Overseas Markets Immersion Programme
7:15 SkillsFuture could align workforce training with industry needs
13:32 Why corporate venture capital incentivised by the government could help support start-ups
19:50 Change is certain, firms with no long-term viability should face reality
More on Budget 2024: http://www.singaporebudget.gov.sg/
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
Follow ST’s Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Krist Boo’s articles: https://str.sg/wB2P
Follow Krist Boo on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/shcB
Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
The Usual Place: https://str.sg/wEr7u
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
Hard Tackle: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
---
ST Podcast website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Get The Straits Times’ app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX