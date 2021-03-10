BTxM+S Podcast: Pros and cons of investing in mixed-use property

BTxM+S Podcast Ep 1: Pros and cons of investing in mixed-use property

11:21 min

Synopsis: This is the first in a series of four episodes on Marina One Residences and topics covering the advantages of inner city park-like living in the heart of Singapore's downtown area. It is brought to you by developer M+S: http://www.marinaone.com.sg/

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Ong Choon Fah, CEO of Edmund Tie & Company, and they discuss the following:

Understanding what is a mixed-use property development before buying or investing (0:32) Pros and cons of buying a mixed-use property development for the purpose of investment (1:25) Why are mixed-use developments more resilient investments in the Covid-19 era and more sustainable? (2:16) What is living in the heart of the new Marina Bay financial district like, and the possible tenant pool of financial workers (5:10) Aiming for Singapore's transport concept of a 20-minute town, with amenities accessible within that time frame (8:00) Resale value and why millennials, and even seniors who are "empty nesters", are keen on mixed-use property developments (8:50)

Find out more:

Marina One Residences: http://www.marinaone.com.sg/

Virtual Tour: http://marinaone.com.sg/virtualtour.html

Registration: http://www.marinaone.com.sg/register.html

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Discover ST & BT podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.