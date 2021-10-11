BT’s Mark to Market Podcast: Straits Trading repositioned for growth

BT’s Mark to Market Ep 12: Straits Trading repositioned for growth

12:45 min

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this 12th episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul looks at how Straits Trading’s efforts to transform itself have sparked a more than 50 per cent rally in its stock price this year.

1. Swapping low-return assets for scalable businesses (3:20)

2. Real estate investments and ventures are paying off (5:00)

3. Stock isn’t any more expensive after its big run (8:00)

4. Shareholders’ club initiative reflects positive attitude (10:42)

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim

