BT x M+S Podcast: Understand prime property investing in Singapore better

BT x M+S Podcast Ep 2: Understand prime property investing in Singapore better

11:52 min

Synopsis: This is the second in a series of four episodes on Marina One Residences and topics covering the advantages of inner city park-like living in the heart of Singapore's downtown area. It is brought to you by developer M+S: http://www.marinaone.com.sg/

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty Network, and they discuss the following:

The definitions that make a property "prime", and how the new financial District 1 has joined traditional high-end real estate areas such as Districts 9,10 and 11 (0:50) Which development with wider unit selections buyers can purchase directly from the developer (2:05) Key characteristics of high-end properties relevant for prime real estate buyers (2:25) Step-by-step roadmap for a buyer thinking of a home in Singapore’s upmarket districts (6:08) Covid-19's impact on Singapore's high-end residential property market, and how the vaccination programme can lead to higher demand (9:10)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.