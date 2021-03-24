BT x M+S Podcast: CBD home buying - factoring in lifestyle and well-being

SPONSORED

In the third of four sponsored BT property podcast episodes, Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty Network, helps us to factor in lifestyle and well-being choices into CBD home buying.
In the third of four sponsored BT property podcast episodes, Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty Network, helps us to factor in lifestyle and well-being choices into CBD home buying.
A balcony view from Marina One Residences, offering vantage views of Singapore's Marina Bay financial district area, with easy access to top lifestyle, dining, well-being and cultural options.
A balcony view from Marina One Residences, offering vantage views of Singapore's Marina Bay financial district area, with easy access to top lifestyle, dining, well-being and cultural options.
Marina One Residences boasts a "green heart" area within its highly-connected property in the Marina Bay financial district.
Marina One Residences boasts a "green heart" area within its highly-connected property in the Marina Bay financial district.
13:07 min

Synopsis: This is the third in a series of four episodes on Marina One Residences and topics covering the advantages of inner city park-like living in the heart of Singapore's downtown area. It is brought to you by developer M+S: http://www.marinaone.com.sg/

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty Network, as they discuss the following:

  1. More residential properties within the central business district (CBD) today (1:13)

  2. Key pros and cons of living within the CBD (2:36)

  3. How ERP charges can be offset with a residence connected to MRT network (3:33)

  4. Calculating "value" of being nearer to top lifestyle, retail, dining and cultural options downtown (6:54)

  5. Well-being value: Easy access to beneficial "green heart" areas within and near residences in the Marina Bay financial district area (9:57)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

