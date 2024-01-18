BT Tech In Finance Podcast: Tech enabling digital inclusivity

As many financial entities adopt a digital first approach, digital inclusivity becomes more of a concern. What can be done to assist those who face challenges adapting?
Serene Koh, head of group digital business and transformation, global consumer financial services, OCBC shares their strategies with Howie Lim.
Highlights:
00:58 How inclusive true digitalisation is
02:13 Digital first is not digital only
04:05 Digitally assisting when needed
06:20 Assisting less digitally savvy employees
09:29 Changing mindsets
11:16 Closing gaps in the transformation journey
Written and hosted by Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Serene Koh, head of group digital business and transformation, global consumer financial services, OCBC
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Howie Lim
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
