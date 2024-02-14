BT Tech In Finance Podcast: How tech will shape tomorrow’s business

HSBC Singapore explores the digital transformation of the banking industry and its impact on businesses through its Digital Horizons report. How will the four key trends highlighted in the report drive the bank’s future transformation?
Priya Kini, head of commercial banking, HSBC Singapore, shares her takeaways with Claressa Monteiro.
00:59 Four trends driving change in businesses
03:33 Insights from the Singapore market
06:03 HSBC’s role in supporting client’s future needs
08:35 HSBC’s own digital transformation journey
10:31 Responding to changing client needs
International Business Banking | HSBC Singapore
Building Smarter Business Together | HSBC Singapore
