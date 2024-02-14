BT Tech In Finance Podcast: How tech will shape tomorrow’s business

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.

This episode of Tech in Finance podcast is presented by HSBC Singapore.

Highlights:

00:59 Four trends driving change in businesses

03:33 Insights from the Singapore market

06:03 HSBC’s role in supporting client’s future needs

08:35 HSBC’s own digital transformation journey

10:31 Responding to changing client needs

More about:

International Business Banking | HSBC Singapore

Building Smarter Business Together | HSBC Singapore

Digital Horizons Report Page

Written and hosted by Claressa Monteiro (claremb@sph.com.sg)

With Priya Kini, head of commercial banking, HSBC Singapore

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow Tech In Finance podcasts:

Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap

Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo

Website: bt.sg/brpod

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.