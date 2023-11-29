BT Tech In Finance Podcast: Harnessing AI’s transformative potential

As Generative AI begins its integration into daily banking operations in the name of productivity and efficiency, one inevitably worries about the safety of one’s assets and data. But technology enabling the financial services space is nothing new.
However, enabled as well are bad actors. How can the sector ensure safety and assuage fears?
Jenita Soetanto, Executive Director, Enterprise Data Delivery Monetisation, UOB shares strategies with Howie Lim.
Highlights:
01:26 How AI helps the customer
03:00 Classical AI vs. Generative AI
06:06 Generative AI solutions unearth loopholes
07:05 Responsible deployment of AI
08:45 Customers’ data is rigorously guarded
More about:
UOB pioneers trial of Microsoft 365 Copilot Generative AI tool: https://www.uobgroup.com/uobgroup/newsroom/2023/uob-microsoft-copilot-g…
UOB to build new global technology and innovation centre in Punggol Digital District: https://www.uobgroup.com/uobgroup/newsroom/2023/uob-build-new-global-te…
UOB all-in-one TMRW app: https://www.uob.com.sg/personal/digital-banking/index.page
Written and hosted by Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Jenita Soetanto, executive director, enterprise data delivery monetisation, UOB
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
