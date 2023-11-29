BT Tech In Finance Podcast: Harnessing AI’s transformative potential

Jenita Soetanto, Executive Director, Enterprise Data Delivery Monetisation, UOB shares strategies with Howie Lim.

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.

This episode of Tech in Finance podcast is presented by UOB.

Highlights:

01:26 How AI helps the customer

03:00 Classical AI vs. Generative AI

06:06 Generative AI solutions unearth loopholes

07:05 Responsible deployment of AI

08:45 Customers’ data is rigorously guarded

More about:

UOB pioneers trial of Microsoft 365 Copilot Generative AI tool: https://www.uobgroup.com/uobgroup/newsroom/2023/uob-microsoft-copilot-g…

UOB to build new global technology and innovation centre in Punggol Digital District: https://www.uobgroup.com/uobgroup/newsroom/2023/uob-build-new-global-te…

UOB all-in-one TMRW app: https://www.uob.com.sg/personal/digital-banking/index.page

Written and hosted by Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Jenita Soetanto, executive director, enterprise data delivery monetisation, UOB

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow Tech In Finance podcasts:

Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap

Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo

Website: bt.sg/brpod

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.