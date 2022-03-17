SPONSORED

BT Podcasts: Why Asian bonds defy inflation and volatility

In this podcast, Kheng Siang Ng (pictured), Asia Pacific head of fixed income and head of Singapore at State Street Global Advisors, talks about the attractiveness of Asian bonds, even as global bond funds take a beating. PHOTO: STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
Updated
Published
30 min ago

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.

In this episode, BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Kheng Siang Ng, Asia Pacific head of fixed income and head of Singapore at State Street Global Advisors about the attractiveness of Asian bonds, even as global bond funds take a beating, due to a spike in crude oil prices, and concerns over soaring inflation levels.

This episode is brought to you by State Street Global Advisors.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:20 What volatile factors to keep an eye on

02:40 Why it's a good time to consider Asian bonds

03:49 Fixed income vs. other investment trends

06:28 Fixed income ETFs instrumental in positioning portfolios

07:55  Asian central banks will lag in interest rate movements

11:17 Outlook for Asian bond market in 2022 and beyond

More about:

What State Street Global Advisors has to offer

www.abf-paif.com

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim 

---

Follow BT podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt 

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt 

BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top