BT Podcasts: Why Asian bonds defy inflation and volatility

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
In this episode, BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Kheng Siang Ng, Asia Pacific head of fixed income and head of Singapore at State Street Global Advisors about the attractiveness of Asian bonds, even as global bond funds take a beating, due to a spike in crude oil prices, and concerns over soaring inflation levels.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:20 What volatile factors to keep an eye on
02:40 Why it's a good time to consider Asian bonds
03:49 Fixed income vs. other investment trends
06:28 Fixed income ETFs instrumental in positioning portfolios
07:55 Asian central banks will lag in interest rate movements
11:17 Outlook for Asian bond market in 2022 and beyond
More about:
What State Street Global Advisors has to offer
