BT Podcasts: Renting vs owning private property: an in-depth look

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.

In this episode, BT digital editor Chris Lim hosts senior correspondent Leslie Yee to discuss his article Renting can be a viable alternative to owning a private home in Singapore. It also features property analysts’ take on it.

Highlights of the conversation:

00:56 Why explore the financial viability of renting vs owning private property and not HDB flats (includes comments from Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy, ERA Realty)

03:15 Leslie’s thought process behind his article, the simulation he adopted and response to analysts’ critique of it

05:02 The prevailing argument of personal preference vs just numbers (including comments from Leonard Tay, head of research, Knight Frank Singapore)

13:30 As demographic trends change, might renting vs owning a private property become one as well? (includes comments from Wong Xian Yang, head of research Singapore, Cushman & Wakefield)

Read Leslie’s article.

Produced by: Chris Lim, Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

