BT Podcasts: Real opportunities for growth and profit in sustainable healthcare investing

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
This episode focuses on the pros and cons of investing in sustainable healthcare and how this much overlooked sector has some real opportunities for growth and profit.
Correspondent Howie Lim hosts Nathalie Flury and Michael Schröter, co-heads of Sustainable Healthcare Equity at HSBC Asset Management. This episode is brought to you by HSBC: www.business.hsbc.com.sg/sustainability
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:12 Markers which indicate healthcare innovators are the real deal
02:38 Emerging diagnostic themes worth looking into
04:21 The evolving telehealth sector
06:20 What’s making health economic sense
08:19 What a robust sustainable healthcare portfolio looks like
09:16 Pros and cons of sustainable healthcare investing
10:50 Due diligence on the part of investors
In the previous episode - brought to you by HSBC - Howie Lim finds out what this overlooked investment sector entails and why you need to be involved now: https://omny.fm/shows/the-business-times-podcasts-1/fixing-the-broken-healthcare-investment-model-bt-p
More about:
Returns from sustainable healthcare investing
https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/news-and-insights/sustainable-healthcare-healthy-returns-retail
Fixing the broken healthcare investment model
https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/news-and-insights/fixing-the-broken-healthcare-investment-model-sg-retail
Responsible investing for sustainable healthcare
https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/about-us/responsible-investing/global-equity-sustainable-healthcare
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim
---
---
