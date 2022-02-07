BT Podcasts: Real opportunities for growth and profit in sustainable healthcare investing

Correspondent Howie Lim hosts Nathalie Flury and Michael Schröter, co-heads of Sustainable Healthcare Equity at HSBC Asset Management. This episode is brought to you by HSBC: www.business.hsbc.com.sg/sustainability

01:12 Markers which indicate healthcare innovators are the real deal

02:38 Emerging diagnostic themes worth looking into

04:21 The evolving telehealth sector

06:20 What’s making health economic sense

08:19 What a robust sustainable healthcare portfolio looks like

09:16 Pros and cons of sustainable healthcare investing

10:50 Due diligence on the part of investors

In the previous episode - brought to you by HSBC - Howie Lim finds out what this overlooked investment sector entails and why you need to be involved now: https://omny.fm/shows/the-business-times-podcasts-1/fixing-the-broken-healthcare-investment-model-bt-p

More about:

Returns from sustainable healthcare investing

https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/news-and-insights/sustainable-healthcare-healthy-returns-retail

Fixing the broken healthcare investment model

https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/news-and-insights/fixing-the-broken-healthcare-investment-model-sg-retail

Responsible investing for sustainable healthcare

https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/about-us/responsible-investing/global-equity-sustainable-healthcare

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

