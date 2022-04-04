BT Podcasts: Opportunities for investors in Asian bond funds

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:40 Why Asian central banks won’t follow the Fed

03:22 Scrutinise policy movements when formulating strategies

05:42 The situation in Singapore with inflation

07:13 Asian bonds still doing better than US peers

09:49 Themes Asian bonds investors can look out for

11:25 Asian bonds resilient even in the face of tightening monetary policy

12:28 Opportunities within bond funds

More about State Street Global Advisors:

www.abf-paif.com

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow BT podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.