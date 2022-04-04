BT Podcasts: Opportunities for investors in Asian bond funds

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
Despite global tensions upending global growth and inflation near record highs, Asian bonds remain relatively stable and attractive to investors. Why? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Kheng Siang Ng, head of fixed income and head of Singapore at State Street Global Advisors to find out. This episode is brought to you by State Street Global Advisors.
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:40 Why Asian central banks won’t follow the Fed
03:22 Scrutinise policy movements when formulating strategies
05:42 The situation in Singapore with inflation
07:13 Asian bonds still doing better than US peers
09:49 Themes Asian bonds investors can look out for
11:25 Asian bonds resilient even in the face of tightening monetary policy
12:28 Opportunities within bond funds
More about State Street Global Advisors:
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim
