BT Podcasts: Make your SME more profitable with simpler low-cost digital solutions
16:49 min
The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
In this episode, how to make your SME more profitable with low cost digital solutions, including standard website building, payment integration, analytics and mentorship. Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Wong Wenbin, Head of GrabPay at Grab Singapore.
This episode is brought to you by Grab: https://www.grab.com/sg/
Highlights of the conversation (click/tap above):
01:44 Gaps in digitalisation adoption and the 3 challenges impeding digitalisation
05:11 Access to credit for SMEs still the most crucial
07:15 Alliances for action the next crucial step
09:22 Digital solutions need to stand the test of time
12:14 Cashless transactions/payments are the next frontier for growth
13:42 Case study of an SME which grew sales 3x after digitalisation
More about:
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim
