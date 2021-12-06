BT Podcasts: Make your SME more profitable with simpler low-cost digital solutions

In this episode, how to make your SME more profitable with low cost digital solutions, including standard website building, payment integration, analytics and mentorship. Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Wong Wenbin, Head of GrabPay at Grab Singapore.

This episode is brought to you by Grab: https://www.grab.com/sg/

Highlights of the conversation (click/tap above):

01:44 Gaps in digitalisation adoption and the 3 challenges impeding digitalisation

05:11 Access to credit for SMEs still the most crucial

07:15 Alliances for action the next crucial step

09:22 Digital solutions need to stand the test of time

12:14 Cashless transactions/payments are the next frontier for growth

13:42 Case study of an SME which grew sales 3x after digitalisation

More about:

GrabPay for businesses

PayLater by Grab

GrabAcademy for merchants

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim

