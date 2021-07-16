BT Podcasts: How GovTech balances best of big tech and digital government in Singapore

22:46 mins

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthWise, and sponsored series.

This episode focuses on Singapore's approach to digital government, how it makes sense of modern tech practices to help governments and citizens. HelpGov and the Covid-19 vaccine appointment system are two specific examples.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim and correspondent Gayle Goh host Li Hongyi, director of Open Government Products at GovTech Singapore, as they discuss the following:

1. What is GovTech, and specifically, what is the Open Government Products division within GovTech? (0:56)

2. How digital government has to quickly "course-correct" with ever-changing technology and how there is no perfect tech product right out of the box (3:14)

3. How digital government also requires trust and delegation (8:30)

4. How to balance speed of product rollouts and high expectations of digital government in Singapore (11:28)

5. How the team launched vaccine.gov.sg and improved and tweaked its user interface to improve public response (15:52)

6. How to achieve digital inclusivity in an evolving tech eco-system that may confuse citizens (17:40)

Discover more Open Government Products: https://www.open.gov.sg/products/overview

Covid-19 vaccine appointment system overview: https://www.open.gov.sg/covid-19/covid19vaccination

Produced by: Chris Lim (limchris@sph.com.sg), Gayle Goh (gaylegoh@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Adam Azlee & Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Adam Azlee & Howie Lim

