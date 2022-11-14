BT Podcasts: How global equities fit into your style neutral portfolio

Correspondent Howie Lim finds out how to safeguard your wealth from Robert Hinchliffe, portfolio manager and head of industry clusters from PineBridge Investments.

Highlights:

1:15 Outlook for global equities

2:40 Have we reached a market turning point?

3:33 Where investors should allocate

5:56 ESG compliant opportunities

8:17 The risks to note

10:01 Differentiated and style neutral portfolio

13:07 Long running themes for sustained alpha

More about:

Global Focus Equity – Consistent Alpha Generation From Global Stock Selection

An Alpha Approach That Breaks From the Pack

Future-Proofing Portfolios - Fund Manager Q&A

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

