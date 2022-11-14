BT Podcasts: How global equities fit into your style neutral portfolio

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
With global equities own more than 21 per cent in the first half of 2022 and fixed income assets having cratered this year on fears of rising interest rates, does global equity have a place in your portfolio?
Correspondent Howie Lim finds out how to safeguard your wealth from Robert Hinchliffe, portfolio manager and head of industry clusters from PineBridge Investments.
This episode is brought to you by PineBridge Investments.
Highlights:
1:15 Outlook for global equities
2:40 Have we reached a market turning point?
3:33 Where investors should allocate
5:56 ESG compliant opportunities
8:17 The risks to note
10:01 Differentiated and style neutral portfolio
13:07 Long running themes for sustained alpha
More about:
Global Focus Equity – Consistent Alpha Generation From Global Stock Selection
https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/featured-funds/global-focus-equity
An Alpha Approach That Breaks From the Pack
https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/insights/an-alpha-approach-that-breaks-from-the-pack
Future-Proofing Portfolios - Fund Manager Q&A
https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/insights/future-proofing-portfolios
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
