BT Podcasts: Hope for your SME's disrupted supply chain

Given some analysts are saying that a ‘normal’ supply chain is unlikely for 2022, how can your small business build a resilient, diversified and green supply chain? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Christopher Ong, managing director, DHL Express Singapore to find out.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:01 Whether current disruption will get worse
4:02 Key pandemic takeaways from SMEs
6:42 Advice on building resilient, diversified supply chain
8:20 How SMEs can overcome limitations
12:32 Importance of sustainability initiatives
14:08 How to effectively incorporate initiatives
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
