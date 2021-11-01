BT Podcasts: Clear skies ahead for cloud stocks in 2022 and beyond

15:16 mins

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.

This episode focuses on investment opportunities in cloud computing, and how you should educate yourself on the risks and challenges of cloud stocks.

Correspondent Howie Lim hosts Andy Budden, investment director, Capital Group. This episode is brought to you by Capital Group: www.capitalgroup.com

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:13 Why investors should look into investing in cloud stocks now

3:17 Cloud stocks’ track record so far

4:15 Ways investors can invest in cloud computing

9:06 Other trends to look out for in cloud stocks; sectors such as vaccine technology making huge inroads

11:01 Know the key risks and challenges when considering cloud stocks

13:28 Outlook for cloud stocks in 2022 and beyond

More about:

Investing in a cloud-powered world

Capital Group's long-term approach to investing

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

---

---

