BT Podcast: Will demand for grade A office space return?

01:06 The relevance of physical offices and the continued flight to quality in the office property market (including comments from Wong Xian Yang, head of research Singapore, Cushman & Wakefield)

04:15 Aggressively cutting the office rental expense? (including comments from Christine Yu, CEO, International Property Advisor)

07:05 Do poorer grade office buildings have a future? (including comments from Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy, ERA Realty)

10:09 Looking forward to having talent work in great office spaces and the return of vibrancy to the CBD

Read Leslie’s article.

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

