BT Podcast: Why quality as core drives investment portfolio growth

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
Why is the time now for quality investing and how can this approach shield your portfolio from uncertainty, volatility and ensure growth? Correspondent Howie Lim finds out from John Cappetta, head of private banking, Asia advisor, Ninety One.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:10 Why quality should be a core allocation in your portfolio
04:00 The definition of quality pertaining to ‘bad’ and ‘good’ growth
05:28 Long term growth themes within quality
08:30 Biggest risks investors should look out for
10:10 How to sift through the ‘noise’ and hold the line
11:34 How much should be allocated to quality, the ‘golden ratio’
15:15 How responsible investing ties in with the quality approach
More about:
Why Quality is the new core
https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore/how-we-think/investing-for-a-world-of-change/quality-is-the-new-core-and-these-are-the-reasons
Ninety One
https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore
