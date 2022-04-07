BT Podcast: Why quality as core drives investment portfolio growth

This episode is brought to you by Ninety One.

Highlights of the conversation:

01:10 Why quality should be a core allocation in your portfolio

04:00 The definition of quality pertaining to ‘bad’ and ‘good’ growth

05:28 Long term growth themes within quality

08:30 Biggest risks investors should look out for

10:10 How to sift through the ‘noise’ and hold the line

11:34 How much should be allocated to quality, the ‘golden ratio’

15:15 How responsible investing ties in with the quality approach

More about:

Why Quality is the new core

https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore/how-we-think/investing-for-a-world-of-change/quality-is-the-new-core-and-these-are-the-reasons

Ninety One

https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: http://bt.sg/podcasts

BT Money Hacks Podcast on: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/wealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

#BTPodcast