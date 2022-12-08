BT Podcast: Upsides left to capture in real estate?

Podcast editor Claressa Monteiro gets the answers from Richard Kimble, managing director and lead portfolio manager, real estate at Nuveen.

Highlights:

1:55 Real estate mitigating market volatility

2:59 Sectors worth looking into

3:40 Sectors affected by today’s environment

4:36 Real estate and sustainability objectives

6:32 Real estate performance throughout cycle

7:08 Interest rates and real estate

7:55 Outlook for sector in 2023

More about:

Unleashing income opportunities with real estate

https://www.nuveen.com/global/insights/real-estate/unleash-income-oppor…

Whether real estate still has what it takes

https://www.nuveen.com/global/insights/real-estate/does-real-estate-hav…

A world of opportunity

https://www.nuveen.com/global/insights/real-estate/a-world-of-opportuni…

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

