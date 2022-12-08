BT Podcast: Upsides left to capture in real estate?

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
Is real estate still a good hedge against inflation? Can real estate income even keep pace with inflation and is there any upside left to capture?
Podcast editor Claressa Monteiro gets the answers from Richard Kimble, managing director and lead portfolio manager, real estate at Nuveen.
This episode is brought to you by Nuveen.
Highlights:
1:55 Real estate mitigating market volatility
2:59 Sectors worth looking into
3:40 Sectors affected by today’s environment
4:36 Real estate and sustainability objectives
6:32 Real estate performance throughout cycle
7:08 Interest rates and real estate
7:55 Outlook for sector in 2023
More about:
Unleashing income opportunities with real estate
https://www.nuveen.com/global/insights/real-estate/unleash-income-oppor…
Whether real estate still has what it takes
https://www.nuveen.com/global/insights/real-estate/does-real-estate-hav…
A world of opportunity
https://www.nuveen.com/global/insights/real-estate/a-world-of-opportuni…
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
