BT Podcast: The importance of ESG in the Asian bond market

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
Given global ESG assets are now on track to surpass US$53 trillion within five years, and most of these inflows have been concentrated in the equity markets, the same trend will also playing out in the fixed-income space. For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Kheng Siang Ng, Asia Pacific head of fixed income and head of Singapore at State Street Global Advisors.
This episode is brought to you by State Street Global Advisors.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:10 How the Asian bond market has evolved over time
03:21 Changes in the future for other Asian countries
04:50 Types of ESG approaches available to investors
07:35 Specific ESG opportunities for investors
09:20 How green premiums impact returns on green bonds
11:05 How investors can tackle greenwashing
More about State Street Global Advisors:
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
Follow BT podcasts and rate us on:
Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM
Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP
Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP
Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO
Website: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.