BT Podcast: The importance of ESG in the Asian bond market

In this podcast, Ng Kheng Siang from State Street Global Advisors gives more insights about ESG assets. PHOTO: STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
Updated
Published
14 min ago

Given global ESG assets are now on track to surpass US$53 trillion within five years, and most of these inflows have been concentrated in the equity markets, the same trend will also playing out in the fixed-income space. For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Kheng Siang Ng, Asia Pacific head of fixed income and head of Singapore at State Street Global Advisors.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:10 How the Asian bond market has evolved over time

03:21 Changes in the future for other Asian countries

04:50 Types of ESG approaches available to investors

07:35 Specific ESG opportunities for investors

09:20 How green premiums impact returns on green bonds

11:05 How investors can tackle greenwashing

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

