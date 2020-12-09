BT Podcast Special: How Singapore FinTech festival adapted to Covid times

Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon (left), speaks in this podcast special on the 2020 Singapore FinTech Festival, hosted by The Business Times' banking and finance editor Jamie Lee.BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN
  • Published
    51 min ago

SFF x Switch 2020: MAS' Ravi Menon on how Singapore FinTech festival adapted to Covid times

19:03 min

Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.

Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.

In this final part of the series, listen to BT banking and finance editor Jamie Lee's full interview with Mr Menon about the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on the Singapore FinTech Festival and the local finance scene.

1. How the Singapore FinTech Festival adapted to extraordinary times (1:00)

2. How a pandemic means solid growth in finance, as driven by technology (3:09)

3. How challenger digital banks will rise up in a post-Covid era (10:15)

4. How the new evolving financial industry can help Singaporeans and local businesses get onto the digital train (14:50)

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

