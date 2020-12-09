BT Podcast Special: How Singapore FinTech festival adapted to Covid times

SFF x Switch 2020: MAS' Ravi Menon on how Singapore FinTech festival adapted to Covid times

19:03 min

Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.

Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.

In this final part of the series, listen to BT banking and finance editor Jamie Lee's full interview with Mr Menon about the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on the Singapore FinTech Festival and the local finance scene.

1. How the Singapore FinTech Festival adapted to extraordinary times (1:00)

2. How a pandemic means solid growth in finance, as driven by technology (3:09)

3. How challenger digital banks will rise up in a post-Covid era (10:15)

4. How the new evolving financial industry can help Singaporeans and local businesses get onto the digital train (14:50)

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

