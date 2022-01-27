BT Podcast: Private homes in Singapore not too pricey? An in-depth look

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:58 Leslie's take on why private home prices are not way too high, given income growth among other factors (includes comments from Leonard Tay, head of research, Knight Frank Singapore)

04:16 Looking at affordability of homes, including suggestions on where to find more affordable private homes (includes comments from Wong Siew Ying, head, research and content, Propnex Realty)

07:26 Impact of cheap credit and the property cooling measures (includes comments from Dr. Tan Tee Khoon, country manager, PropertyGuru Group)

10:56 Can private ownership aspirations be met in a global city like Singapore? (includes comments from Dr. Lee Nai Jia, deputy director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, National University of Singapore)

Read Leslie’s article.

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

