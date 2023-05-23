BT Podcast: Opportunities abound in small cap

Portfolios could benefit from small-cap stocks and when markets are rising, they can deliver higher returns. Find out where the opportunities are in 2023 as Howie Lim, correspondent at The Business Times speaks to Alfie Yeo, head of small-mid cap research at RHB Singapore.

