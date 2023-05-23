BT Podcast: Opportunities abound in small cap

Portfolios could benefit from small-cap stocks and when markets are rising, they can deliver higher returns. Find out where the opportunities are in 2023 as Howie Lim, correspondent at The Business Times speaks to Alfie Yeo, head of small-mid cap research at RHB Singapore.
Highlights:
01:38 2022 small-cap market
02:44 Why consider small cap investing now
04:08 Impact of inflation and recessionary fears
04:57 Current trends in small cap
07:14 Opportunities to note in 2023
10:03 Risks to consider
