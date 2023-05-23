SPONSORED

BT Podcast: Opportunities abound in small cap

Alfie Yeo from RHB talks us through the undiscovered gems in small cap stock investing he’s uncovered. PHOTO: CHAI PEI CHIEH, BT
Updated
28 min ago
Published
28 min ago

Portfolios could benefit from small-cap stocks and when markets are rising, they can deliver higher returns. Find out where the opportunities are in 2023 as Howie Lim, correspondent at The Business Times speaks to Alfie Yeo, head of small-mid cap research at RHB Singapore.

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcasts channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market, WealthBT, PropertyBT, Market Focus and sponsored series.

This episode is brought to you by RHB Singapore. 

Highlights:

01:38 2022 small-cap market

02:44 Why consider small cap investing now

04:08 Impact of inflation and recessionary fears

04:57 Current trends in small cap

07:14 Opportunities to note in 2023

10:03 Risks to consider

More about RHB:

https://rhbgroup.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/RHB.SG/

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Alfie Yeo, head of small-mid cap research at RHB Singapore

Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: https://www.bt.sg/podcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/brpod

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top