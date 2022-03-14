BT Podcasts: Quality investing means repeatable revenues, even in economic stress

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
In this episode, John Capetta, head of private banking, Asia advisor, Ninety One talks about quality investing, what that means and where to find long-term growth opportunities with this approach.
This episode is brought to you by Ninety One.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:00 The definition of quality
03:30 Companies to avoid and which to embrace
05:30 Timeless nature of quality
07:13 Suitable investors for this approach
10:08 Long-term growth themes in quality
14:45 How investors can do due diligence
More about:
Why Quality is the new core
https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore/how-we-think/investing-for-a-world-of-change/quality-is-the-new-core-and-these-are-the-reasons
Ninety One
https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
