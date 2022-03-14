SPONSORED

BT Podcasts: Quality investing means repeatable revenues, even in economic stress

John Capetta (pictured), head of private banking, Asia advisor, Ninety One, talks about quality investing, what that means and where to find long-term growth opportunities with this approach. PHOTO: NINETY ONE
Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.

In this episode, John Capetta, head of private banking, Asia advisor, Ninety One talks about quality investing, what that means and where to find long-term growth opportunities with this approach.

Highlights (click/tap above): 

01:00 The definition of quality

03:30 Companies to avoid and which to embrace

05:30 Timeless nature of quality

07:13 Suitable investors for this approach

10:08 Long-term growth themes in quality

14:45 How investors can do due diligence

More about:

Why Quality is the new core

https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore/how-we-think/investing-for-a-world-of-change/quality-is-the-new-core-and-these-are-the-reasons

Ninety One

https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

