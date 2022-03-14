BT Podcasts: Quality investing means repeatable revenues, even in economic stress

This episode is brought to you by Ninety One.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:00 The definition of quality

03:30 Companies to avoid and which to embrace

05:30 Timeless nature of quality

07:13 Suitable investors for this approach

10:08 Long-term growth themes in quality

14:45 How investors can do due diligence

More about:

Why Quality is the new core

https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore/how-we-think/investing-for-a-world-of-change/quality-is-the-new-core-and-these-are-the-reasons

Ninety One

https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

---

