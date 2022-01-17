BT Podcast: A value and profit-driven healthcare investment model

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
In this episode, Nathalie Flury and Michael Schröter, co-heads of Sustainable Healthcare Equity at HSBC Global Asset Management break down sustainable healthcare investing and why now is the time to get involved.
This episode is brought to you by HSBC Global Asset Management.
00:00 Highlights of the conversation:
01:21 Why the current healthcare investment model is broken
02:49 Why this investment sector has been overlooked
03:43 What the investment opportunities are in this sector
05:11 Why now is the time to invest in sustainable healthcare
07:16 What hinders change to this branch of sustainable healthcare investing
08:26 Being value-driven and profit-driven in this space
09:55 How to know investment vehicles in this space are legitimate
In the next episode coming Feb 7 - brought to you by HSBC - Howie Lim finds out from Nathalie and Michael the pros and cons of investing in this much overlooked investment sector.
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim
