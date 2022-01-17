BT Podcast: A value and profit-driven healthcare investment model

This episode is brought to you by HSBC Global Asset Management.

00:00 Highlights of the conversation:

01:21 Why the current healthcare investment model is broken

02:49 Why this investment sector has been overlooked

03:43 What the investment opportunities are in this sector

05:11 Why now is the time to invest in sustainable healthcare

07:16 What hinders change to this branch of sustainable healthcare investing

08:26 Being value-driven and profit-driven in this space

09:55 How to know investment vehicles in this space are legitimate

In the next episode coming Feb 7 - brought to you by HSBC - Howie Lim finds out from Nathalie and Michael the pros and cons of investing in this much overlooked investment sector.

More about:

Returns from sustainable healthcare investing

https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/news-and-insights/sustainable-healthcare-healthy-returns-retail

Fixing the broken healthcare investment model

https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/news-and-insights/fixing-the-broken-healthcare-investment-model-sg-retail

Responsible investing for sustainable healthcare

https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/about-us/responsible-investing/global-equity-sustainable-healthcare

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: http://bt.sg/podcasts

BT Money Hacks Podcast on: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/wealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.