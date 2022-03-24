BT Podcast: 5 steps to pivot to e-commerce

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
With product scarcity and bottleneck issues in the global supply chain, how can your business rethink its e-commerce strategy in order to stay resilient? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Lalamove’s managing director, Alex Lin to find out.
This episode is brought to you by Lalamove.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:24 The importance of e-commerce during the pandemic
02:43 Especially critical aspects of e-commerce
06:00 Lalamove’s comprehensive 5-step plan
08:37 Why choosing the right logistics partner is crucial
10:16 Dangers in overlooking any step
12:35 Importance of partner enablement
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) & Christopher Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
