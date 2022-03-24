BT Podcast: 5 steps to pivot to e-commerce

This episode is brought to you by Lalamove.

Highlights of the conversation:

01:24 The importance of e-commerce during the pandemic

02:43 Especially critical aspects of e-commerce

06:00 Lalamove’s comprehensive 5-step plan

08:37 Why choosing the right logistics partner is crucial

10:16 Dangers in overlooking any step

12:35 Importance of partner enablement

More about Lalamove: https://lalamove.app.link/e/8rQRss5Pnob

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) & Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow BT podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

#btpodcasts