BT Podcast: 5 steps to pivot to e-commerce

Alex Lin (pictured), Managing Director of Lalamove, talks with correspondent Howie Lim about rethinking your business' e-commerce strategies to stay resilient in times of product scarcity and bottleneck issues in the global supply chain. PHOTO: LALAMOVE
Updated
Published
15 min ago

With product scarcity and bottleneck issues in the global supply chain, how can your business rethink its e-commerce strategy in order to stay resilient? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Lalamove’s managing director, Alex Lin to find out.

This episode is brought to you by Lalamove.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:24 The importance of e-commerce during the pandemic

02:43 Especially critical aspects of e-commerce

06:00 Lalamove’s comprehensive 5-step plan

08:37 Why choosing the right logistics partner is crucial

10:16 Dangers in overlooking any step

12:35 Importance of partner enablement

More about Lalamove: https://lalamove.app.link/e/8rQRss5Pnob

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) & Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

#btpodcasts

