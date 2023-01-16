BT Money Hacks Podcast: Uptick in value investing extends to ETFs

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Who isn’t looking for earnings resiliency in the face of an uncertain economic environment? And what’s happened in the fixed income market and as well as the diversified nature of ETFs could now offer better income generation! Correspondent Howie Lim gets more insights from Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments at BlackRock.
Highlights of the conversation:
03:54 Digitalisation has upped ETFs’ game
05:59 Be sure to look for lowered fees
08:31 Most important metric when choosing ETFs
09:48 Which ETFs might do well in 2023?
13:19 Value investing, not growth for 2023
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
