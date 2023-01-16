BT Money Hacks Podcast: Uptick in value investing extends to ETFs

Resuscitate your portfolio or just start investing with ETFs. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Who isn’t looking for earnings resiliency in the face of an uncertain economic environment? And what’s happened in the fixed income market and as well as the diversified nature of ETFs could now offer better income generation! Correspondent Howie Lim gets more insights from Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments at BlackRock.

Highlights of the conversation: 

03:54 Digitalisation has upped ETFs’ game

05:59 Be sure to look for lowered fees

08:31 Most important metric when choosing ETFs

09:48 Which ETFs might do well in 2023?

13:19 Value investing, not growth for 2023

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:

Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe 

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN 

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP 

Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt 

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM 

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top