BT Money Hacks Podcast: Turn your passion project into an ESG business

BT Money Hacks Ep 99: How to turn your passion project or side hustle into an ESG business

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode looks at how many people have set up a part-time business, or side-hustle, especially amid the disruption and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Understand how to turn your side hustle into a money-making ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) business in this episode, brought to you by Withers KhattarWong: https://www.withersworldwide.com/en-gb/

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Helga Angelina, entrepreneur and founder of Burgreens and Green Rebel, in Indonesia.

She explains the following:

1. How her health issues gave her an idea to start her businesses after graduating from college (1:40)

2. Challenges to start a healthy food business in Indonesia as there was initially no mainstream society understanding of plant-based diets there (3:12)

3. Why market education on healthy eating lifestyle, collaborations and invitations by key opinion leaders to public talks, makes a difference (5:00)

4. Step-by-step guide to convert your passion project or beliefs into a real business idea and ESG-driven model (7:40)

5. Find a co-founder who shares the same mission and values (9:17)

6. Advice for budding ESG women entrepreneurs in Asia (10:17)

Produced by: Chris Lim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee and Hadyu Rahim

