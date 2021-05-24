BT Money Hacks Podcast: The ABCs of disability insurance plans

BT Money Hacks Ep 96: The ABCs of disability insurance plans
10:53 min
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
This week's episode looks at how disability insurance and long-term care aren’t on the radar of many. Find out why this should be on your must-do list during this pandemic, in this episode brought to you by Great Eastern: https://www.greateasternlife.com/sg/en/index.html
BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Colin Chan, managing director of Group Marketing at Great Eastern, who explains the following:
Can you ever be too young to worry about disability insurance (1:48)
What is a "living" benefit, and why this is key if you have a longer runway of potential needs (2:52)
Many young people suffer disabilities caused by accidents and unforeseen circumstances (3:15)
Calculating long-term care costs in Singapore (5:50)
How a 30-year-old can use CPF Medisave to pay for premiums up to $600 a year, including a yearly cash top-up for higher monthly payout benefits (6:47)
Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
