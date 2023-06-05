BT Money Hacks Podcast: Tackling your peskier inflation worries

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Retirement inadequacies? Bonds not keeping pace with inflation? That yield curve staying below 5%? Howie Lim gets the answers to these questions from financial experts in this episode.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:04 Retirement inadequacy worry
04:27 Tighter rein on budgets
08:40 Can the yield curve come up to 5%?
12:07 Bonds outpaced by inflation worry
14:34 What experts worry about
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Mahin Gupta, co-founder of Liminal, Hugh Chng, chief investment advisory officer at Endowus and the regional head of digital sales at Saxo APAC, Chris Lum.
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
