BT Money Hacks Podcast: Still prevalent money myths

Howie Lim, correspondent at the Business Times gets insights from David Kuo from The Smart Investor, Adam Reynolds from Saxo Capital Markets, Christopher Tan from Providend and David Fergusson of Hugo.

Highlights:

00:52 Myth #1 - Timing the market

03:50 What you should be doing

06:56 Myth #2 - I have a budget, I know what I’m doing

09:12 Myth #3 - Property prices always go up

12:21 Myth #4 - The lousy investment will recover….eventually

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim

With David Kuo, co-founder, The Smart Investor, Adam Reynolds, CEO, Saxo Capital Markets Singapore, Christopher Tan, CEO, Providend and David Fergusson, CEO and co-founder, Hugo.

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month:

Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP

Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM

BT Branded Podcasts at : https://bt.sg/brpod