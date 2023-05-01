BT Money Hacks Podcast: Still prevalent money myths

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Don’t be fooled by some of these money myths. And what can you do if you have been?
Howie Lim, correspondent at the Business Times gets insights from David Kuo from The Smart Investor, Adam Reynolds from Saxo Capital Markets, Christopher Tan from Providend and David Fergusson of Hugo.
Highlights:
00:52 Myth #1 - Timing the market
03:50 What you should be doing
06:56 Myth #2 - I have a budget, I know what I’m doing
09:12 Myth #3 - Property prices always go up
12:21 Myth #4 - The lousy investment will recover….eventually
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim
With David Kuo, co-founder, The Smart Investor, Adam Reynolds, CEO, Saxo Capital Markets Singapore, Christopher Tan, CEO, Providend and David Fergusson, CEO and co-founder, Hugo.
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
