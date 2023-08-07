BT Money Hacks Podcast: Savings versus investing and wealth-building hacks

What are some wealth-building hacks when it comes to the choice between savings and investing? PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: BTVISUAL
With the debate between savings and investing, which is a better choice to grow our wealth? What are some factors to consider? Karl Franks, the Chief Operating Officer of Hugosave and Christopher Tan, founder and CEO of Providend share their insights and tips with Howie Lim.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:02 Chris Tan and Karl Franks’ take on savings vs. investing

02:56 Investing IS simple, just not easy

05:52 Productive and unproductive debt

08:12 Investing helps you STAY rich

12:25 Not rocket science but many simple things working together

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Karl Franks, the Chief Operating Officer of Hugosave and Christopher Tan, founder and CEO of Providend.

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

