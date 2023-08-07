BT Money Hacks Podcast: Savings versus investing and wealth-building hacks

With the debate between savings and investing, which is a better choice to grow our wealth? What are some factors to consider? Karl Franks, the Chief Operating Officer of Hugosave and Christopher Tan, founder and CEO of Providend share their insights and tips with Howie Lim.
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:02 Chris Tan and Karl Franks’ take on savings vs. investing
02:56 Investing IS simple, just not easy
05:52 Productive and unproductive debt
08:12 Investing helps you STAY rich
12:25 Not rocket science but many simple things working together
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Karl Franks, the Chief Operating Officer of Hugosave and Christopher Tan, founder and CEO of Providend.
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: bt.sg/oeGP
Website: bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT at: bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Podcasts at: bt.sg/pcOM
BT Branded Podcasts at: bt.sg/brpod
BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson