BT Money Hacks Podcast: Reducing SMEs' indebtedness and bankruptcy risk

BT Money Hacks Ep 104: Reducing SMEs' indebtedness and bankruptcy risk

13:05

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this 104th episode of Money Hacks, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Morgan Terigi, CEO and co-founder of Incomeland about how cash-strapped SMEs can access diversified sources of working capital, especially during these challenging times.

Highlights of the conversation:

1. SMEs’ lack of access to working capital as Government support schemes ease (1:15)

2. Why SMEs should consider non-recourse financing options, though it’s riskier for lenders (4:00)

3. Other alternative and suitable financing options for SMEs (7:26)

4. How ESG can be an accelerator for an SME’s growth (11:27)

Produced by: Howie Lim, Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim

