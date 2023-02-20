BT Money Hacks Podcast: Optimise your finances with Budget 2023

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Has Budget 2023 provided enough to blunt the impact of rising prices? And should we not rely too much on han douts anyway? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to David Fergusson, CEO and co-founder of Hugosave for more insights.
Highlights of the conversation:
0:50 How much Budget 2023 helps optimise financials
2:39 Budget and the ‘coping’ class
4:08 Beyond economising
8:14 What the risk averse can do
10:56 Bête noire; what to avoid
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
