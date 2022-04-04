BT Money Hacks Podcast: Defining alternative investments from whiskey to haute couture

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

From private equity to whiskey, real estate to haute couture, how important is the definition of alternative investments since it’s increasingly becoming grayer? And how is their value holding up in this inflation-riddled environment? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Daryl Ho, senior investment strategist, chief investment office, DBS to find out.  

Highlights (click/tap above): 

01:00 Define alternative investments as what they’re NOT

02:20 Rising interest in alternatives

04:50 HNWIs allocating more, should regular investors too?

06:15 Biggest risks of alternatives

11:15 Do we really need alternatives?

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

