BT Money Hacks Podcast: Not all loans are bad?

Stigmas surrounding loans make it challenging to get one. PHOTO: FREEPIK
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

With stigma still surrounding personal loans, is it ever a good idea to take out a loan? Did you know just applying for a loan will hurt your credit score and how can you tell if a loan offer is legitimate? Howie Lim gets insights from Bryan Chan of Providend and Nima Karimi from Lendela. 

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Highlights of the conversation: 

00:52 Is taking a loan ever financially wise?

03:10 Challenges getting a loan

05:30 Steering clear of debt traps

09:22 Legitimate loan offers vs. scams and predatory lenders

10:24 Safeguarding your credit score

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Bryan Chan, client advisor, Providend and Nima Karimi, CEO of Lendela

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:

Channel: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/oeXe 

Spotify: bt.sg/oeGN 

Google podcasts: bt.sg/oeGP 

Website: bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top