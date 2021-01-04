BT Money Hacks Podcast: New digital banking opportunities for consumers, SMEs and micro enterprises

BT Money Hacks Ep 87: New digital banking opportunities for consumers, SMEs and micro enterprises

10:58 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this week's episode we look at how Singaporean consumers, as well as SMEs and micro enterprises, can benefit from digital banking services.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Hari Sivan, chief executive and founder of SOCASH, a fintech that allows cash withdrawals from shops instead of ATMs. They discuss the following:

What is digital banking? (0:45) How digital banking helps the average consumer when it comes to more choices, and cheaper and transparent costs (1:30) Steps a Singaporean consumer can take to benefit from digital banking services in 2021 and beyond (4:03) Steps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or micro enterprises can take, to benefit from and prepare for digital banking services in 2021 and beyond (6:33)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

