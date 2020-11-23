BT Money Hacks Podcast: Making sense of the current market with BT's new podcast series

BT Money Hacks Ep 84: Making sense of the current market with BT's new podcast series

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode sees podcast editor Ernest Luis hosting The Business Times' digital editor Chris Lim and senior correspondent Ben Paul. They talk about BT's latest initiatives to help readers make better sense of their money and the market during this Covid-19 era.

They discuss the following:

More on The Business Times News Tablet Edition, where subscribers will get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) tablet with S Pen stylus included for S$39.90 a month over 30 months (1:35) Why a password-free experience resonates with BT's readers and why 10-inch tablets are the best way to "read print the new way" (3:20) BT's newly launched Mark To Market Podcast gets off to a good start (8:00) What companies and investors want to know about the market (8:35) What does the term Mark To Market actually mean? (11:30)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion for BT News Tablet edition: http://btsub.sg/moneyhacks

Subscribe to BT Mark To Market Podcast for free here: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.