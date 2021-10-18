BT Money Hacks Podcast: Make money while doing good with ESG investing

BT Money Hacks Ep 105: Make money while doing good with ESG investing

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this 105th episode of Money Hacks, BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Koh Hwee Joo, senior director, Sustainability Office at UOB Asset Management, about how doing good doesn’t mean sacrificing returns these days with ESG investing. This episode is brought to you by UOBAM.

Why investors should consider ‘profit with purpose’ portfolios (1:10) What makes it sustainable investing and how to get started (3:09) Combating naysayers’ claims that financial concerns are a secondary consideration after investors’ moral values (5:43) Singapore's ESG fund scene and how accessible it is to investors now (7:42) Call for greater transparent measurement and disclosure of sustainability performance (9:34) Recognising greenwashing and metrics used to assess ESG factors (10:42) Getting the sceptical and unaware to be more involved in ‘profit with purpose’ investing: the proof in the pudding (11:58)

United Smart Sustainable Singapore Bond Fund

Sustainability Insights

UOBAM Sustainability commitment

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim

