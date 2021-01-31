BT Money Hacks Podcast: Key investment themes to act on in 2021

BT Money Hacks Ep 89: Key investment themes to act on in 2021

10:36 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode looks at investment themes retail investors can act on in 2021 and beyond. It is brought to you by Fidelity International.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Paras Anand, Fidelity’s Asia-Pacific chief investment officer, who explains the following:

1. Differences in Asian economic strategy when compared with countries in the West (1:00)

2. What concrete steps can retail investors take to act on this outlook? (1:51)

3. With relatively low yields, and arguably overpriced equities especially in the US, should retail investors wait for the market to cool or avoid timing the market and risk missing out on a recovery year? (5:23)

4. What are three key investment considerations for retail investors in this 'new normal' Covid-19 era? (7:30)

5. Beware of false diversification (8:59)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.