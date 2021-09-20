BT Money Hacks Podcast: Is it ever too late to start planning for retirement?

BT Money Hacks Ep 103: Is it ever too late to start planning for retirement?

14:15 min

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's 103rd episode explores whether it’s ever too late to start planning for retirement and what you can do if you’re 60 and haven’t.

Correspondent Howie Lim speaks with Jay Phua, financial services director at Great Eastern.

Highlights of the conversation:

1. The common misconceptions surrounding retirement planning (1:49)

2. Is it too late for a 60-year old to start planning for retirement? (4:55)

3. Is reducing equity exposure when nearing retirement a good idea? (8:05)

4. Unique hurdles to financial planning women face (9:51)

5. Survey results: Biggest regrets when retirement planning according to respondents (11:43)

Produced by: Howie Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

