BT Money Hacks Podcast: Investing to outperform inflation

Can your investments outperform record high inflation? BT correspondent Howie Lim finds out. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

With everyone staring down the barrel of inflation these days, how can we protect our portfolio returns? What should we be investing in to beat inflation? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to co-founder of the Smart Investor, David Kuo to find out.

Highlights of the conversation: 

1:18 Who benefits from inflation?

5:05 Focus on stock market and companies which can increase prices

6:53 Continue to invest

9:01 Inflation and recession should NOT change your strategy

13:05 How to outperform inflation

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

