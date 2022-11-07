BT Money Hacks Podcast: Investing to outperform inflation

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
With everyone staring down the barrel of inflation these days, how can we protect our portfolio returns? What should we be investing in to beat inflation? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to co-founder of the Smart Investor, David Kuo to find out.
Highlights of the conversation:
1:18 Who benefits from inflation?
5:05 Focus on stock market and companies which can increase prices
6:53 Continue to invest
9:01 Inflation and recession should NOT change your strategy
13:05 How to outperform inflation
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
