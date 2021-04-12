BT Money Hacks Podcast: How to plug top financial knowledge gaps even seasoned investors have

BT Money Hacks Ep 93: How to plug top financial knowledge gaps even seasoned investors have

13:59 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode plugging the top financial knowledge gaps that some experienced investors may not even know too. It is brought to you by HSBC: https://www.hsbc.com.sg/

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Deepak Khanna, head of wealth products and journeys at HSBC, who explains the following:

What are the top 3 financial knowledge gaps and how HSBC's new FinFit online index shows how to close these gaps (0:45) Correcting mismatches between financial product maturity and your own goals, such as university education for your children (2:12) Why not enough people assess their risk tolerance regularly (3:39) Many experienced investors with portfolios larger than S$200,000 are still invested mostly, or even entirely, in equities and bonds. Is that good enough? (6:00) Three steps for investors to build a multi-asset portfolio - with an emphasis on not just broad asset classes but even sub-asset classes (7:50) Fourth step to further diversify your portfolio: How to understand the sustainable investment sector better in 2021 (11:20)

Find out more about:

HSBC's FinFit index and financial coaching tools: https://www.hsbc.com.sg/finfit/

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.