BT Money Hacks Podcast: How to find lucrative opportunities in Web3 investing

In this episode, BT correspondent Howie Lim asks her expert guest do the terms Cryptocurrency, DAO, DeFi, NFT, blockchain and metaverse all fit under the Web3 umbrella. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
16 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Cryptocurrency, DAO, DeFi, NFT, blockchain, metaverse: these terms have been bandied about for some time but do they all fit under the Web3 umbrella? 

So what are these strange new investment opportunities and should we maybe get some? 

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Ryan McNamara, Web3 and crypto editor of Benzinga.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:30 True data and digital ownership

04:20 Invest in Web3 now or later when it’s mainstream?

08:40 What investing in Web3 really means

10:40 Beware the reflection fee

15:50 Why investing in Web3 is worth it

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

---

---

