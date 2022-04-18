BT Money Hacks Podcast: How to find lucrative opportunities in Web3 investing

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Cryptocurrency, DAO, DeFi, NFT, blockchain, metaverse: these terms have been bandied about for some time but do they all fit under the Web3 umbrella?
So what are these strange new investment opportunities and should we maybe get some?
For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Ryan McNamara, Web3 and crypto editor of Benzinga.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:30 True data and digital ownership
04:20 Invest in Web3 now or later when it’s mainstream?
08:40 What investing in Web3 really means
10:40 Beware the reflection fee
15:50 Why investing in Web3 is worth it
