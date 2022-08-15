BT Money Hacks Podcast: How to combat obsolete wealth management models

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Which wealth management models are outdated and how can the mass affluent ‘move with the times’ and get the proper advice we deserve? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Adam Reynolds, CEO, Saxo Markets Singapore to find out.
Highlights of the conversation:
1:29 Which wealth management models are obsolete?
4:21 Why an individualised plan is important
5:16 How feasible the ‘individualised’ model is
8:08 Drawbacks of robo advisors
9:55 Outlook for 2H 2022
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
