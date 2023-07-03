BT Money Hacks Podcast: How to achieve salary independence

Is it possible to achieve salary independence? PHOTO: FREEPIK
Winning the lottery may feel like a pipe dream. But the salary independence it gives is more attainable than you think. Imagine not requiring a paycheck from your boss. Howie Lim uncovers the possibilities with David Kuo, co-founder of The Smart Investor.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Highlights of the conversation:

00:42 What is salary independence?

02:38 Savings vs investing

06:15 Path to salary independence

11:22 Stock picking to achieve investment growth

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With David Kuo, co-founder, The Smart Investor

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

