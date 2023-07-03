BT Money Hacks Podcast: How to achieve salary independence

Winning the lottery may feel like a pipe dream. But the salary independence it gives is more attainable than you think. Imagine not requiring a paycheck from your boss. Howie Lim uncovers the possibilities with David Kuo, co-founder of The Smart Investor.
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Highlights of the conversation:
00:42 What is salary independence?
02:38 Savings vs investing
06:15 Path to salary independence
11:22 Stock picking to achieve investment growth
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With David Kuo, co-founder, The Smart Investor
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
