BT Money Hacks Podcast: Gold - hedge, investment or drag?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
In this episode of Money Hacks, correspondent Howie Lim speaks with Robin Lee, CEO and co-founder of HelloGold who gives his rather unconventional take on gold.
Highlights (click/tap above)
01:10 Why Warren Buffet is wrong about gold
02:45 ‘Safe haven’ an Anglo Saxon concept?
04:50 Gold’s inherent attraction: it goes through cycles
06:50 Beware the short lived ‘flight to safety'
07:40 Type of gold products to get into
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
