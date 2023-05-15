BT Money Hacks Podcast: Get ready for digital assets’ bull market

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Is now the time to go back into digital asset investing? But is regulation going to ramp up so the space is less volatile? And just because the arguably most stable digital asset is regaining ground, does it mean the winter is over? Howie Lim speaks to Justin Lim, Director of Business Development, Liminal for more insights.
Highlights:
01:36 What caused stablecoins’ rally?
03:36 Singapore and Hong Kong driving interest in global digital assets
06:01 What kind of boom could be imminent?
10:10 Will regulation dampen sentiment?
12:19 How to poise for growth
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim
With Justin Lim, Director of Business Development, Liminal
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
