BT Money Hacks Podcast: Fractional property investing for the win

Correspondent Howie Lim explores the ins and outs of fractional property investing with Keith Ong from RealVantage. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
6 min ago
Published
6 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips as correspondent Howie Lim interviews experts in their fields. 

As property prices remain high in 2023, according to some experts, real estate investors will be left looking for alternative investing outside of traditional property ownership, like fractional property investing. Find out which sectors are now within your reach as Howie Lim speaks with Keith Ong, CEO and co-founder of RealVantage. 

Highlights of the conversation: 

1:10 How property market fared in 2022

2:54 Difference between fractional investing and tokenisation

4:41 Benefits of fractional investing vs REITS

8:56 Pitfalls to avoid in fractional property investing

13:00 Sectors to look into in 2023

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

