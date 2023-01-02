BT Money Hacks Podcast: Fractional property investing for the win

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips as correspondent Howie Lim interviews experts in their fields.
As property prices remain high in 2023, according to some experts, real estate investors will be left looking for alternative investing outside of traditional property ownership, like fractional property investing. Find out which sectors are now within your reach as Howie Lim speaks with Keith Ong, CEO and co-founder of RealVantage.
Highlights of the conversation:
1:10 How property market fared in 2022
2:54 Difference between fractional investing and tokenisation
4:41 Benefits of fractional investing vs REITS
8:56 Pitfalls to avoid in fractional property investing
13:00 Sectors to look into in 2023
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP
Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM
BT Branded Podcasts: https://bt.sg/brpod