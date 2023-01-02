BT Money Hacks Podcast: Fractional property investing for the win

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips as correspondent Howie Lim interviews experts in their fields.

As property prices remain high in 2023, according to some experts, real estate investors will be left looking for alternative investing outside of traditional property ownership, like fractional property investing. Find out which sectors are now within your reach as Howie Lim speaks with Keith Ong, CEO and co-founder of RealVantage.